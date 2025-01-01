Food Options
Cafeterias
The University Hospital Cafeteria is open:
- 7 days a week
- 5 a.m. - 3:15 a.m.
The West Complex Cafeteria (Wahoo West) is open:
- Monday - Friday
- 7 a.m. - 2:30 p.m.
Cafes
Our cafes offer a variety of prepared food options and vending services at these locations:
- Emily Couric Clinical Cancer Center, first floor, Monday - Friday, 8 a.m. - 2:00 p.m.
Food on the Go
Vending machines, microwaves and coffee shops are located in both cafeterias.