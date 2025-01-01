Fluid Shortage & Procedure Postponement: Frequently Asked Questions

Damage from Hurricane Helene has caused a national IV fluid shortage. In response, we're postponing some procedures. We'll contact affected patients directly to let them know about the next steps and work toward rescheduling.

Why is there a fluid shortage?

Hurricane Helene damaged a facility in North Carolina that provides 60% of IV fluids (intravenous, or given through a vein) to all hospitals across the U.S.

What is UVA Health doing to respond?

We plan to conserve IV fluids across all areas of our medical centers. That means we’re reducing how much of these fluids we’re using while we work toward restoring our supply.

What procedures are affected?

At this time, we’re postponing some non-urgent procedures to make sure we have enough fluids for more urgent and emergency procedures and treatments.

If we need to postpone your procedure, we’ll call you and let you know what your next steps are.

Should I avoid going to the hospital if I need help?

No. Only some procedures are affected. If you need help, come to the hospital or call 911.

Should I avoid going to my appointment at a clinic?

No. We’ll call you if there is any change to your scheduled care. If you have a question about your care, contact your clinic directly.

How long will this shortage last?

We don’t know. The affected facility is working to restore its supply. Full restoration may take several weeks.

In the meantime, we’re actively looking for other ways to restore our fluid supply and return to normal.