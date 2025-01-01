Services for People With Disabilities
Coming to the hospital and need help getting around? Worried you'll need a wheelchair when you arrive? We can help. We have special services for people with disabilities.
Arriving for a Visit or Stay
We're happy to help you find your way. Ask us about free shuttles, wheelchairs and other transport options at the front of:
- University Hospital
- Jefferson Park Avenue Medical Office Building
- Emily Couric Clinical Cancer Center
- The West Complex (Jefferson Park Avenue and Hospital Drive entrances)
- 415 Ray C. Hunt Drive
- Battle Building at UVA Health Children's main and 11th Street Garage entrances
- Northridge
Have Your Designated Support Person With You During Your Hospital Stay
If you're someone with a disability who needs a support person to help you with daily tasks, you're allowed to have your support person with you while you're getting healthcare.
See the rules around having your designated support person with you while you get care here.
Parking Services for People with Disabilities
Park in the 11th Street Garage if you're coming to the hospital. We have greeters on Level B who can help with wheelchairs and transport. All parking lots have space designated for handicap parking.
With the appropriate handicap parking permit or license/tags, you can:
- Find accessible parking in every garage
- Park in designated spaces at the front of every parking lot
See general parking info.
Need an Interpreter?
We have free sign language and other interpreters available. Call ahead of time to arrange for an interpreter.