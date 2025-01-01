How to Contact a Patient

Virtual Patient Visit

Use your personal phone or tablet to connect with a patient through video, voice chat or text.

To do so:

Pick an app you and the patient feel comfortable using. You and the patient must use the same one. Options include Skype, FaceTime, Google Hangouts and Facebook Messenger.

Patient must connect to the free hospital Wi-Fi.

Agree on a time to meet and connect over the web.

Hospital staff can help patients connect to Wi-Fi and set up a virtual visit. There are also a very limited number of devices available for patients who may not have one.

How to Call a Patient

To check on a patient, ask for their room directly:

University Hospital 434.982.1100

Culpeper Medical Center 540.829.4100

Haymarket Medical Center 571.284.1000

Prince William Medical Center 703.369.8000

Send Mail to a Patient

We receive deliveries to inpatient units on weekdays. For patient safety, we permit only Mylar (not latex) balloons. After a patient leaves the hospital, we will forward mail to the address given.

Mail the medical center with patient's unit and room number.

Send an eCard

You can also select a card to be printed and hand-delivered. Send a free card.