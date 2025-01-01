How to Contact a Patient
Need Help? Call Patient & Guest Services
Charlottesville
Prince William & Haymarket
Culpepper
Virtual Patient Visit
Use your personal phone or tablet to connect with a patient through video, voice chat or text.
To do so:
- Pick an app you and the patient feel comfortable using. You and the patient must use the same one. Options include Skype, FaceTime, Google Hangouts and Facebook Messenger.
- Patient must connect to the free hospital Wi-Fi.
- Agree on a time to meet and connect over the web.
Hospital staff can help patients connect to Wi-Fi and set up a virtual visit. There are also a very limited number of devices available for patients who may not have one.
How to Call a Patient
To check on a patient, ask for their room directly:
- University Hospital 434.982.1100
- Culpeper Medical Center 540.829.4100
- Haymarket Medical Center 571.284.1000
- Prince William Medical Center 703.369.8000
Send Mail to a Patient
We receive deliveries to inpatient units on weekdays. For patient safety, we permit only Mylar (not latex) balloons. After a patient leaves the hospital, we will forward mail to the address given.
Mail the medical center with patient's unit and room number.
Send an eCard
You can also select a card to be printed and hand-delivered. Send a free card.