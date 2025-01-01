Clinic Holiday Schedule

The following schedule applies to clinics only. Our hospitals, including their emergency rooms, remain open throughout the year, 24/7.

* Indicates academic division closed

2025 Dates Wednesday, Jan. 1 New Year's Day Closed Monday, Jan. 20 Martin Luther King Jr. Day Closed Monday, May 26 Memorial Day Closed (Same Day clinics at Riverside, Stuarts Draft, and Culpeper open 8 a.m. - 12 p.m.) Thursday, June 19 Juneteenth Closed Friday, July 4 Independence Day Closed (Same Day clinics at Riverside, Stuarts Draft, and Culpeper open 8 a.m. - 12 p.m.) Monday, Sept. 1 Labor Day Closed (Same Day clinics at Riverside, Stuarts Draft, and Culpeper open 8 a.m. - 12 p.m.) Wednesday, Nov. 26 Day before Thanksgiving Open* Thursday, Nov. 27 Thanksgiving Day Closed Friday, Nov. 28 Day after Thanksgiving Closed (with exceptions; see below) Wednesday, Dec. 24 Christmas Eve Closed in the Afternoon Thursday, Dec. 25 Christmas Day Closed Thursday, Jan. 1, 2026 New Year's Day Closed

Day after Thanksgiving: