Clinic Holiday Schedule
The following schedule applies to clinics only. Our hospitals, including their emergency rooms, remain open throughout the year, 24/7.
* Indicates academic division closed
2025 Dates
Wednesday, Jan. 1
New Year's Day
Closed
Monday, Jan. 20
Martin Luther King Jr. Day
Closed
Monday, May 26
Memorial Day
Closed (Same Day clinics at Riverside, Stuarts Draft, and Culpeper open 8 a.m. - 12 p.m.)
Thursday, June 19
Juneteenth
Closed
Friday, July 4
Independence Day
Closed (Same Day clinics at Riverside, Stuarts Draft, and Culpeper open 8 a.m. - 12 p.m.)
Monday, Sept. 1
Labor Day
Closed (Same Day clinics at Riverside, Stuarts Draft, and Culpeper open 8 a.m. - 12 p.m.)
Wednesday, Nov. 26
|Day before Thanksgiving
|Open*
Thursday, Nov. 27
|Thanksgiving Day
|Closed
Friday, Nov. 28
|Day after Thanksgiving
|Closed (with exceptions; see below)
Wednesday, Dec. 24
|Christmas Eve
|Closed in the Afternoon
Thursday, Dec. 25
|Christmas Day
|Closed
Thursday, Jan. 1, 2026
|New Year's Day
|Closed
Day after Thanksgiving:
- Culpeper Pediatrics open 9 a.m. - 11 a.m.
- Augusta Pediatrics open 8 a.m. - 12 p.m.
- Same Day clinics (Riverside, Stuarts Draft, and Specialty Same Day Care Culpeper) open 8 a.m. - 12 p.m.