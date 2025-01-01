Skip to main content

Clinic Holiday Schedule

The following schedule applies to clinics only. Our hospitals, including their emergency rooms, remain open throughout the year, 24/7.

* Indicates academic division closed

2025 Dates

 

 

Wednesday, Jan. 1

New Year's Day

Closed 

Monday, Jan. 20

Martin Luther King Jr. Day

Closed

Monday, May 26

Memorial Day

Closed (Same Day clinics at Riverside, Stuarts Draft, and Culpeper open 8 a.m. - 12 p.m.)

Thursday, June 19

Juneteenth

Closed

Friday, July 4

Independence Day

Closed (Same Day clinics at Riverside, Stuarts Draft, and Culpeper open 8 a.m. - 12 p.m.)

Monday, Sept. 1

Labor Day

Closed (Same Day clinics at Riverside, Stuarts Draft, and Culpeper open 8 a.m. - 12 p.m.)

Wednesday, Nov. 26

Day before ThanksgivingOpen*

Thursday, Nov. 27

Thanksgiving DayClosed

Friday, Nov. 28

Day after ThanksgivingClosed (with exceptions; see below)

Wednesday, Dec. 24

Christmas EveClosed in the Afternoon

Thursday, Dec. 25

Christmas DayClosed

Thursday, Jan. 1, 2026

New Year's DayClosed

Day after Thanksgiving: 

  • Culpeper Pediatrics open 9 a.m. - 11 a.m.
  • Augusta Pediatrics open 8 a.m. - 12 p.m.
  • Same Day clinics (Riverside, Stuarts Draft, and Specialty Same Day Care Culpeper) open 8 a.m. - 12 p.m.

 