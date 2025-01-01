Become a Care Partner
Healing happens best when you have the comfort of a familiar face nearby. That’s why we welcome a family member or trusted friend to serve as a Care Partner.
Care Partner Responsibilities
A patient can name one or two adults as Care Partners. In this role, you can:
- Receive patient status updates over the phone
- Serve as an active member of the healthcare team, helping to manage the patient’s care
- Learn to perform daily care tasks from the nursing staff
- Feel empowered to ask questions of the providers and staff and help facilitate communication between the patient and the healthcare team
Problems: What to Do
Tell the nurse right away if the patient looks sick, weak or has other problems.
Making Healthcare Decisions
Being a Care Partner does not designate you as the patient’s legal decision-maker or allow you to sign consent forms for the patient.
Learn how to gain access to another person's medical records.
Safety and Security
Security Code
We will give you a security code. This code allows staff to give you information and updates over the phone. Do not share the code or the status updates with others, including friends or family.
ID Band
Wear your identification band at all times. Care Partner bands are orange (adult patients) or green (Children’s Hospital).