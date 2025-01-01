Appointments & Online Options

Finding care has never been easier.

Primary Care: In-Person Clinic Visits

Need to see the doctor for a check-up or medical concern? You can ask for an appointment by:

See locations and more about our primary care services.

Same-Day Appointments

Hurt or sick? If you’re looking for same-day care, you have options:

In-person same-day appointment

Urgent and online urgent appointments

Walk-ins

Emergency department

Find out which option makes sense for your situation.

Virtual Visits: Online or by Phone

Virtual medical appointments can save time. At UVA Health, you can choose:

Connecting With Your Healthcare Team

When you have questions, we’re here to help. You can talk to your provider or care team using:

You can also call your clinic directly.

Appointment Policies

During clinic visits, we use AI note-taking services so our providers can focus on you. See our FAQs on AI note-taking during visits.

Clinic Late, No-Show, & Cancellation Policy

If you’re late to your clinic appointment, and we can’t fit you in, we’ll reschedule your appointment.

New patient? After 2 no-shows for a first appointment, we won’t reschedule you.

Already a patient? If you have 3 no-shows in 1 year, we may dismiss you from the clinic.

We treat 2 late cancellations the same as 1 no-show.

We know things happen. We don't count no-shows and late cancellations that happen for reasons outside your control.

Definitions:

No-show: Not coming to an appointment or calling ahead to let us know you can't make it

Learn about your rights, privacy, and other forms and policies.