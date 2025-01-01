Appointments & Online Options
Finding care has never been easier.
Primary Care: In-Person Clinic Visits
Need to see the doctor for a check-up or medical concern? You can ask for an appointment by:
- Scheduling online
- Calling our main number, 434.924.0000
- Using the online appointment form
- Messaging via MyChart
See locations and more about our primary care services.
Same-Day Appointments
Hurt or sick? If you’re looking for same-day care, you have options:
- In-person same-day appointment
- Urgent and online urgent appointments
- Walk-ins
- Emergency department
Find out which option makes sense for your situation.
Virtual Visits: Online or by Phone
Virtual medical appointments can save time. At UVA Health, you can choose:
- Schedule a virtual appointment
- Online urgent care
Connecting With Your Healthcare Team
When you have questions, we’re here to help. You can talk to your provider or care team using:
You can also call your clinic directly.
Appointment Policies
During clinic visits, we use AI note-taking services so our providers can focus on you. See our FAQs on AI note-taking during visits.
Clinic Late, No-Show, & Cancellation Policy
- If you’re late to your clinic appointment, and we can’t fit you in, we’ll reschedule your appointment.
- New patient? After 2 no-shows for a first appointment, we won’t reschedule you.
- Already a patient? If you have 3 no-shows in 1 year, we may dismiss you from the clinic.
- We treat 2 late cancellations the same as 1 no-show.
- We know things happen. We don't count no-shows and late cancellations that happen for reasons outside your control.
Definitions:
- No-show: Not coming to an appointment or calling ahead to let us know you can't make it
- Late cancellation: Cancelling with less than 24 hours’ notice
Learn about your rights, privacy, and other forms and policies.
Find Out If A Virtual Visit Is Right For You
Many clinics are now offering appointments through online video and phone calls. Call your clinic for options that might work for you.Learn About Virtual Visits