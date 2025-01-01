Patient Rights & Responsibilities

En Espanol

UVA Health is committed to providing an environment that fosters quality, safe healthcare for patients while respecting the rights of those patients. Please ask us any questions or let us know if you have any concerns.

Each patient and/or the patient’s legal decision-maker has the right to:

Informed Decision-making

You have the right to:

Know about your illness, why you need a treatment, what will happen if you do not have it and possible risks and benefits, so you can take part in making care decisions

Give or refuse consent before procedures or treatments

Agree to or refuse to participate in any research study or experiment

Agree to or refuse recordings, films or other images other than those needed for your care

Care & Support

You can expect to:

Be treated with dignity and respect

Have your cultural, psychosocial, spiritual and personal values, beliefs and preferences respected

Receive treatment and to have visitors without discrimination as to race, age, color, national origin, religion, disability, sexual orientation, gender, gender identity or expression, socioeconomic status, ability to pay or source of payment

Personal privacy and to receive care in a safe environment, free from any form of abuse, neglect, exploitation or harassment, as well as access to protective and support services during any investigation of neglect or abuse

Be free from restraints, unless necessary to keep you or others safe

Be asked about your pain and included in plans to manage pain

Have access to pastoral and other spiritual services

Information

You're entitled to:

Receive clear information in your preferred language (the healthcare team will use interpreters and other language assistance services as necessary)

Know the name of the doctors and staff taking care of you

Have a family member, legal decision-maker and doctor informed when you are admitted to the hospital, if you wish

Access information in your medical record and to have your healthcare information handled confidentially

Write down your wishes for future medical care using an advance directive form; your care will be guided by your expressed wishes, including your decisions related to organ donation

Discuss concerns and/or file a complaint and receive a timely reply

Finances

You can:

Ask your healthcare providers about the financial relationships they may have with pharmaceutical (medication), medical product and medical device companies

Review your bills and ask questions about those bills

Your Responsibilities

To receive the best possible care, each patient and family are responsible for:

Telling us correct and complete information about your health, wishes for your care, changes in your condition and any concerns

Asking questions when there is something you do not understand

Following your care plan and understanding there are risks if you do not follow your care plan (please tell us if you have concerns or cannot follow your care plan)

Being courteous; showing respect for the rights of others and being considerate of our staff and property

Following safety rules related to patient care and conduct while on our property, including not:

Engaging in verbal or physical abuse Smoking, vaping, and using alcohol or illegal substances Carrying weapons of any kind

Paying your bills promptly

If you are unable to pay for your care, you may receive help; ask us for information about our financial assistance program



As part of the care of our patients, providers may access the Virginia State Prescription Monitoring database to know which medications, such as benzodiazepines and narcotics, have been prescribed by other providers across the state.

Concerns or Complaints

Please speak with your healthcare team or clinic/office manager about concerns you may have about your care.

Need help or have questions? Fill out the online form.

You also have the right to contact the following agencies to file a complaint:

About UVA Medical Center Hospital, UVA Clinics and Transitional Care Hospital only:

The Joint Commission Office of Quality and Patient Safety

One Renaissance Boulevard

Oakbrook Terrace, IL 60181

Fax: 630.792.5636

Medicare beneficiaries may also contact:

BFCC-QIO Program

Commence Health

PO Box 2687

Virginia Beach, VA 23450

888.396.4646 I TTY: 888.985.2660

Website: livantaqio.com