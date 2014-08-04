Winchester pediatric specialty care clinic opens Aug. 4

University of Virginia Children’s Hospital will open a pediatric specialty care clinic Aug. 4 in Winchester , offering heart care with plans to add additional services for patients in the region.

Located at 1829 Plaza Dr. in Winchester off U.S. 50 near Interstate 81, UVA Children’s Hospital Specialty Clinic Winchester will be open 8 a.m.-5 p.m. weekdays, with ample free parking available right outside the clinic entrance.

Kevin Kollins, MD, a fellowship-trained pediatric cardiologist, will be providing pediatric heart care for newborns through adolescents when the clinic opens in August. The Winchester clinic will serve young patients with:

Congenital or acquired heart disease Heart murmurs High blood pressure Heart rhythm disorders Heart failure

Patients can receive a variety of diagnostic tests at the clinic, including EKGs, echocardiograms and Holter Monitors.

“I am looking forward to caring for patients and families from throughout Northern and Western Virginia and making it easier for them to access the specialized heart care they need,” Kollins said.

In the coming months, UVA Children’s Hospital plans to add specialists in endocrinology, genetics and kidney care at the Winchester clinic.

To make an appointment at the clinic, please call 540.678.3950.