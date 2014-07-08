UVA’s Richard P. Shannon, MD, appointed to Kaiser Foundation hospitals and health plan boards

newsroom

Richard P. Shannon, MD, executive vice president for health affairs at the University of Virginia, has been appointed to the boards of directors of a nationally recognized provider of healthcare and not-for-profit health plans.

Shannon has joined the boards of Kaiser Foundation Hospitals and Kaiser Foundation Health Plan, Inc.

“Dr. Richard Shannon is an accomplished cardiologist and health care executive with deep expertise in quality and safety improvement and academic medical center leadership,” said Bernard J. Tyson, chairman and CEO, Kaiser Permanente. “I am pleased to have him join the board and look forward to working with him as we advance our mission to deliver high-quality, affordable health care.”

“Kaiser Permanente has long been viewed as a leader in innovative, high-quality health care,” Shannon said. “I look forward to the opportunity to contribute to future care improvement and innovation as a member of the board of directors.”

