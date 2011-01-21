UVA WorkMed launches flu shot season; will provide influenza vaccine to thousands of area workers

UVA WorkMed, an occupational health and wellness specialty clinic within the University of Virginia Health System, kicked off flu shot season last week and plans to vaccinate thousands of area workers.

WorkMed began administering flu shots to UVA employees last Friday and will offer vaccinations at various times and locations on Grounds throughout the month. In November, WorkMed will begin offering flu shots at client workplaces in Charlottesville and Albemarle County.

"We have 6,000 doses of adult flu vaccine on hand, and expect to administer them all," says Mary Conlon, WorkMed program coordinator.

According to Conlon, UVA and other area employers are finding that on-site flu shots are smart business. Protecting workers from the flu reduces absenteeism and sick time costs. National estimates indicate that the flu costs employers more than $10 billion a year in paid leave expenses.

Each year, the seasonal influenza vaccination contains three strains of the flu virus. Selection is based on surveillance forecasts of what virus strains are most likely to cause illness in the upcoming season. The 2008 vaccine includes two strains from Type A, an H1N1 and an H3N2 version, and one from Type B.

Related links:

U.S. Centers for Disease Control & Prevention information about the 2008-09 Influenza (Flu) Season: http://www.cdc.gov/flu/2008-09_flu_qa.htm

More information about UVA WorkMed services: http://www.uvaworkmed.com/

For a complete listing of flu shot times and locations on Grounds at UVA: www.hrs.virginia.edu/news.