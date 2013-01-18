UVA Schools of Nursing and Medicine celebrate Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. on January 21

The University of Virginia School of Nursing, UVA School of Medicine and UVA Medical Center will honor Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. with events Monday to educate students about healthcare careers and the relevance of diversity in health professions.

High school students will tour the Clinical Simulation Learning Center in McLeod Hall and learn about medical procedures, nutrition and managing their own health. College students will observe UVA Health System professionals across the Medical Center. Also, two keynote speakers will talk about their influences in medicine and the value of increased diversity in delivering quality health care.

Brenda Armstrong, MD, is associate dean of medical education and director of admissions at Duke University School of Medicine. Cathy Campbell, PhD, RN, APRN-BC, is an associate professor at the University of Virginia School of Nursing.

A schedule of Monday’s events is below.

Monday’s schedule

12:30-1:30 p.m.: Panel discussion in McLeod Hall featuring UVA students pursuing medical careers and moderator Preston Reynolds, MD 1:30-4 p.m.: College undergraduates shadow UVA Health System employees at UVA Medical Center 1:30-4 p.m.: High school students tour medical simulation facilities and participate in interactive sessions about their health 4-6 p.m.: Brenda Armstrong and Cathy Campbell (open to the public) speak at McLeod Hall

Members of the media: If you would like to cover any of these events, please contact Jason Ellis at 760.1696 or [email protected] by 11 a.m. Monday to inform him of which events you plan to cover.