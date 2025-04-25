UVA to Hold Prescription Drug Take-Back Event Saturday

To safely dispose of leftover prescription medications, the University of Virginia will hold a free, drive-through prescription drug take-back event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the UVA Health Education Resource Center (1240 Lee St.).
Unused or unwanted prescription and over-the-counter medications may be dropped off with no questions asked. Injectable devices such as EpiPens or sharp instruments such as needles will not be accepted.
The prescription drug take-back event is sponsored by the UVA Health Pharmacy, UVA Health Department of Anesthesiology’s Pain Management Center, the UVA Office of Pain Management and Opioid Stewardship and the UVA Police Department.
Event Details
When: 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, April 26
Where: The patient drop-off lane outside the UVA Health Education Resource Center, 1240 Lee St. (across from the main entrance to UVA Health University Medical Center)
Year-Round Medication Disposal Options
Central Virginia residents also can safely and securely dispose of unwanted prescription medications year-round at medication receptacles located at eight of UVA Health’s outpatient pharmacies:
- UVA Outpatient Pharmacy (1240 Lee St., Charlottesville)
- Emily Couric Clinical Cancer Center Pharmacy (1240 Lee St., Charlottesville)
- UVA Pantops Pharmacy (590 Peter Jefferson Place, Charlottesville)
- UVA Pharmacy Ivy Road (2280 Ivy Road, Charlottesville)
- UVA Student Health Pharmacy (550 Brandon Ave., Charlottesville)
- UVA Bookstore Pharmacy (400 Emmet St. South, Charlottesville)
- UVA Augusta Pharmacy (57 Beam Lane, Fishersville)
- UVA Zion Crossroads (1015 Spring Creek Parkway, Zion Crossroads)
The year-round medication receptacles are for prescription and over-the-counter medications only. Illegal drugs and medical waste such as syringes and needles are not accepted. Pharmacy team members cannot handle any medications brought for disposal to the year-round disposal locations.