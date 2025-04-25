UVA to Hold Prescription Drug Take-Back Event Saturday

To safely dispose of leftover prescription medications, the University of Virginia will hold a free, drive-through prescription drug take-back event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the UVA Health Education Resource Center (1240 Lee St.).

Unused or unwanted prescription and over-the-counter medications may be dropped off with no questions asked. Injectable devices such as EpiPens or sharp instruments such as needles will not be accepted.

The prescription drug take-back event is sponsored by the UVA Health Pharmacy, UVA Health Department of Anesthesiology’s Pain Management Center, the UVA Office of Pain Management and Opioid Stewardship and the UVA Police Department.

Event Details

When: 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, April 26

Where: The patient drop-off lane outside the UVA Health Education Resource Center, 1240 Lee St. (across from the main entrance to UVA Health University Medical Center)

Year-Round Medication Disposal Options

Central Virginia residents also can safely and securely dispose of unwanted prescription medications year-round at medication receptacles located at eight of UVA Health’s outpatient pharmacies:

The year-round medication receptacles are for prescription and over-the-counter medications only. Illegal drugs and medical waste such as syringes and needles are not accepted. Pharmacy team members cannot handle any medications brought for disposal to the year-round disposal locations.