UVA Orthopedics clinic coming to Culpeper

The University of Virginia Health System plans to open an orthopedics clinic this fall at UVA Culpeper Hospital to increase access for patients in the Culpeper region to specialized orthopedic care. UVA Orthopedics Culpeper

will be located at 541 Sunset Lane, Suite 303, in Culpeper. It will be one of 10 UVA primary and specialty care clinics throughout Culpeper and surrounding counties.

General Orthopedics, Joint Replacements and Sports Medicine Planned

With a team of fellowship-trained sports medicine and joint replacement surgeons, UVA Orthopedics Culpeper will be able to provide local care for patients with a wide array of orthopedic issues. Both general and specialized orthopedic care will be provided, including hip, knee, and shoulder replacements; complex arthroscopy; fracture care; treatment of arthritis and overuse injuries; and repair of tendon, muscle and ligament injuries. Prosthetics and orthotics services will be available onsite, and UVA Orthopedics Culpeper will partner with physical therapists at UVA Culpeper Hospital to schedule targeted therapies. 540.321.3120

Patients requiring additional specialty care will be referred directly and quickly to those specialists at UVA Orthopedics in Charlottesville.

“We are looking forward to expanding the services we offer in Culpeper to better meet the needs of our patients,” said Bobby Chhabra, MD, Chair of UVA’s Department of Orthopaedic Surgery.

To make an appointment at the clinic, please call

