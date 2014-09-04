UVA neurosurgeon receives Governor’s Award for career achievement

John A. Jane Sr., MD, has been honored with a state career achievement award for his 45 years of innovative work in neurosurgery to improve patient care. Mark Shaffrey, MD

The Governor’s Award for Career Achievement recognizes an individual who has a record of sustained professional achievement who has improved the efficiency and effectiveness of operations in Virginia.

Jane is known for pioneering techniques for craniofacial surgery that have helped children throughout Virginia and the world, and his care for actor Christopher Reeve following his spinal injury in 1995 led the Christopher & Dana Reeve Foundation to support UVA nervous system research.

Jane is receiving the statewide award Thursday during a ceremony at Virginia’s Executive Mansion.

“I cannot imagine anyone more deserving of the Governor's Award for Career Achievement than Dr. John Jane Sr.,” said

, Chair of the UVA Department of Neurosurgery. “He has devoted 45 years in service to the people of the Commonwealth of Virginia. During this time, Dr. Jane has improved the lives of countless patients and has significantly advanced scientific knowledge for the treatment of neurological disease.”

A Professional Leader and Clinical Innovator

Jane is an internationally recognized figure in advancing the field of neurosurgery, having authored or coauthored more than 300 research articles. Journal of Neurosurgery

In addition to being the chairman of the UVA Department of Neurosurgery for 37 years, his professional leadership positions have included serving as Director of the American Board of Neurological Surgery and was the President of the Society of Neurological Surgeons.

Jane was the editor of

for 20 years and also founded and served as editor of both Neurosurgery: Spine and Journal of Neurosurgery: Pediatrics .

Jane has received numerous national awards, including the Alumni Award for Distinguished Service from the University of Chicago and the Harvey Cushing Medal, among many others.

A Legacy of Teaching and Service

While internationally known for enhancing patient care through innovation and research, he is perhaps best known to generations of residents and doctors as a teacher. Jane served as the neurosurgery residency program coordinator at UVA for 45 years, and his regular Sunday teaching sessions have educated hundreds of students. John Jane Jr., MD

His unique contribution to teaching was lauded in 1996 with the creation of the John A. Jane Society, a group composed of former students. There is also an endowed professorship in his name at the UVA School of Medicine.

Jane’s son,

, is also a neurosurgeon at UVA.