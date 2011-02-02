UVa Neurosurgeon John A. Jane Honored With ACGME's Highest Award for Physician Educators

University of Virginia School of Medicine Neurosurgeon John Jane, M.D., Ph.D., has been honored for his commitment to training new physicians.

The Accreditation Council for Graduate Medical Education recently announced Jane is one of the recipients of the 2008 Parker J. Palmer Courage to Teach Award.

The award, given annually since 2001, is presented to distinguished program directors, nominated by faculty and residents, in recognition of their commitment to teaching and the development of innovative and effective residency programs. The award is named after Parker J. Palmer, Ph.D., a senior advisor at the Fetzer Institute and the author of The Courage to Teach: Exploring the Inner Landscape of a Teacher's Life.

"Like most physicians, I consider taking care of patients to be the most important aspect of my work. However, as an academic physician, my most important function is teaching," said Jane, director of the Neurosurgical Training Program at the University of Virginia School of Medicine.

During his tenure at UVa, Jane has trained 55 neurosurgeons, 16 who are now chairs of their own departments of Neurosurgery. In addition, another 25 surgeons he trained have pursued careers in academic medicine.

"Dr. Jane personifies the academic physician. People all across our country have benefited from the knowledge and skills he has taught a generation of neurosurgeons," said Sharon Hostler, M.D., interim dean and vice president of the University of Virginia School of Medicine.