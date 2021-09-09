UVA Nephrology Lynchburg Now Open

UVA Health has opened a new clinic in Lynchburg to provide comprehensive care for patients in the region with kidney conditions.

UVA Nephrology Lynchburg is now open at 103 Clifton St., Suite B, located in the same building as UVA Dialysis Lynchburg. Appointments are available with nephrologists Hanna Zaraket, MD, and Waqas Memon, MD.

The clinic provides diagnosis, management and treatment for patients with the full range of kidney diseases, including chronic kidney disease, kidney failure, kidney infections, kidney stones, glomerulonephritis and vasculitis.

“Our team is excited to bring more of UVA Health’s highly specialized kidney care to patients in Lynchburg and the surrounding region,” Zaraket said. “Together with our colleagues from UVA Dialysis, we can provide comprehensive kidney care for patients in one convenient location.”

The clinic is open:

Monday–Thursday: 8 a.m.–5 p.m.

Friday: 8 a.m.–noon

To make an appointment, please call 434.220.1002.