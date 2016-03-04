UVA named to national list of 100 great women’s health programs

For the second consecutive year, University of Virginia Medical Center has been honored by Becker’s Hospital Review among “ 100 hospitals and health systems with great women’s health programs.”

“These hospitals offer award-winning care to women in a variety of specialties, including gynecology, obstetrics, women-focused heart care, and women-focused cancer care,” according to Becker’s introduction of the list of awardees.

In honoring UVA, the national healthcare publication highlighted several programs dedicated specifically to women, including care for pelvic floor disorders, cancer, uterine fibroids and mental health. Becker’s also highlighted UVA’s designation in 2015 as a Baby-Friendly® Designated Birth Facility

by Baby-Friendly USA. About 325 U.S. hospitals have earned the Baby-Friendly designation for their support of breastfeeding.

“This award is a tribute to the breadth of specialized care for women that we provide throughout Central Virginia and beyond,” said Karin League, MSN, RN, NEA-BC, associate chief for UVA Children’s Hospital

and women’s health.

UVA’s services for women include the Midlife Health Center, which specializes in caring for women 40 and older, and Club Red, a women’s heart-health initiative to educate women about how to reduce their risk for heart disease. UVA has also added midwives – nurse practitioners who specialize in primary care and reproductive health, along with caring for newborns and women during pregnancy, birth, and after giving birth.

“We are always seeking ways to expand our care and services to better serve women throughout Virginia,”said Jef Ferguson, MD, MBA, chair of the Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology.