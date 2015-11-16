UVA named to ‘100 great orthopedic programs’ list

The Department of Orthopedic Surgery at University of Virginia Medical Center has been honored among “ 100 hospitals and health systems with great orthopedic programs ” for 2015 by Becker’s Hospital Review. ®

“The hospitals on this list are national leaders when it comes to several aspects of orthopedic care,” said the national healthcare publication in its introduction to this year’s listing. “They have received recognition for excellence from various reputable organizations in orthopedic areas like joint replacements, orthopedic surgeries and general orthopedic care.”

UVA Orthopedics is rated as “high-performing” by U.S. News & World Report and is recognized as a Blue Distinction Center for Knee and Hip Replacement by BlueCross BlueShield, while UVA Medical Center has earned Magnet ® designation for nursing excellence.

In its description of UVA’s orthopedic care, Becker’s highlighted the comprehensive services available, including pediatric orthopedics, a spine center, a musculoskeletal center, a sports medicine clinic, total hip and knee replacements, bone cancer treatment and finger implants.

“Outfitted with a Level I trauma center, the hospital takes on complex orthopedic cases and its hand center is one-of-a-kind in Virginia, offering the most comprehensive hand and upper-extremity care in the region,” Becker’s said.

Bobby Chhabra, MD, chair of UVA’s Department of Orthopedic Surgery, said the award is a tribute to a team effort to provide high-quality care to patients across Virginia. “This reflects the hard work of so many people to provide the full range of specialized orthopedic care to our patients,” he said.

The Becker’s list is presented in alphabetical order; the publication does not rank the 100 orthopedic programs named to the list.