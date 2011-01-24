UVA Mini-Med School 2010 for everyone, high school students to senior citizens

Do you want to peer down someone's throat to see his or her vocal cords in action? Hear about the most recent research on aging? Listen to a patient tell about how a chronic disease affects his or her life? Learn about nutrition and diabetes? Consider new approaches to treating cancer? Visit a medical research lab where scientists are finding new ways to improve health?

You can do all of these things at the 16 th Mini-Med School presented by the University of Virginia's School of Medicine. High school students through senior citizens are welcome. A student from last year's class described the Mini-Med School as,

"The most interesting and best organized educational experience I've ever had."

Mini-Med School meets from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. every Thursday from March 25 through May 6, 2010. Each week, enthusiastic and engaging faculty members from the UVA School of Medicine lecture and answer questions. Topics include Anatomy, Aging, Diabetes, Hypertension, Cancer, Medical Research, and AIDS. Tuition is free; there are no exams; and participants receive a certificate of attendance.

To apply to the Mini-Med School call 434-924-2563 or apply on-line at www.healthsystem.virginia.edu/internet/minimed/

For your health and your enjoyment, consider this year's UVA Mini-Med School.