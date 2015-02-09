UVA Medical Center resuming regular visitation

With the number of new flu cases beginning to decline, UVA Medical Center and UVA Children’s Hospital are reinstating regular visitation policies for all inpatient units and the Emergency Department, effective Feb. 9.

All visitors are still asked not to come to UVA Medical Center or UVA Children’s Hospital if they have any signs or symptoms of the flu, such as runny nose, fever chills, cough and body aches.

"It appears that we are on the back end of flu season locally, which means we can resume our regular visitation policies for the Medical Center and Children’s Hospital," said Costi D. Sifri, MD, hospital epidemiologist. "We appreciate the patience and understanding of our patients and visitors over the past month while we temporarily limited visitation to protect everyone’s health and help keep the flu from spreading."

From Jan. 24-30, UVA had 27 lab-confirmed flu cases, the lowest single-week total since early December.