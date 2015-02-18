UVA Medical Center earns consumer award

University of Virginia Medical Center

Based on a national consumer survey of healthcare quality and image,

has earned a 2014-15 Consumer Choice Award from the National Research Corp. Pamela M. Sutton-Wallace

According to the NRC, the award "identifies the top hospitals that healthcare consumers have chosen as having the highest quality and image in markets throughout the U.S." Awards are based on surveys of more than 290,000 households of “consumer perceptions on multiple quality and image ratings,” said the NRC.

"Earning an award that is based on our patients’ experience and positive feedback is especially heartening," said

, UVA Medical Center’s chief executive officer. "It is a true team effort from our thousands of staff and faculty members to provide high-quality care to our patients every day, one patient at a time. I want to thank them for their unwavering commitment to meeting the needs of our patients and their families." NRC’s website

UVA Medical Center provides comprehensive primary and specialty care to patients from across Virginia at its 612-bed inpatient hospital as well as at locations throughout Central Virginia. Several service areas have received national honors for quality care, including UVA Cancer Center, UVA Heart & Vascular Center, UVA Children’s Hospital and UVA Stroke Center.

More information about the award is available from the

.