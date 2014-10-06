UVA Medical Center, Culpeper Regional Hospital finalize enhanced partnership

The University of Virginia Medical Center and Culpeper Regional Health System have finalized an agreement for UVA to become the sole member of Culpeper Regional Hospital (CRH).

The agreement has received all necessary approvals, including from Virginia’s attorney general, the Culpeper Regional Health System Board of Directors, the UVA Medical Center Operating Board and the UVA Board of Visitors.

“The completion of this agreement will benefit both our dedicated staff at CRH and the Culpeper community,” said Charles Crist, a member of the CRH Board of Trustees. “This strengthened partnership with UVA will give CRH the resources it needs to continue providing high-quality care and service for our local community.”

Under the agreement’s terms, UVA will invest $45 million in CRH and related healthcare enhancements.

As part of the agreement, the newly created Culpeper Wellness Foundation will receive $5 million to expand the Powell Wellness Center and other capital improvements as well as $500,000 annually for 10 years to the foundation to advance community health and wellness. The Culpeper Wellness Foundation will manage the remaining entities of the former Culpeper Regional Health System, including the Powell Wellness Center, the Free Clinic of Culpeper, the Hospital Auxiliary and the former CRH Foundation, which will become a community outreach division.

This newly ratified agreement – making UVA the 100 percent owner of CRH – builds on the partnership established in 2009, when UVA became a 49 percent owner of CRH. Since then, UVA has invested $25 million in CRH to support enhanced patient care, including the expansion of CRH’s emergency department.

“Everyone at UVA is excited to take the next step in our partnership with Culpeper Regional Hospital to ensure that the people of Culpeper continue to receive safe, excellent care close to home,” said Richard P. Shannon, MD, UVA’s executive vice president for health affairs. “Through UVA’s investments in CRH, our plan is to enhance the level of care available to patients here in Culpeper.”