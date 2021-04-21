Skip to main content
UVA Hosting Prescription Drug Take-Back Day April 24

An aerial view of UVA Health, which includes the UVA School of Medicine and School of Nursing.

To help combat the opioid crisis and provide safe disposal of leftover prescription medications, the University of Virginia is hosting a free prescription drug take-back event from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. April 24.

Unused medications may be dropped off with no questions asked. To prevent the spread of COVID-19, this will be a drive-through, touch-free event. Community members dropping off medications are asked to wear a mask.

The prescription drug take-back event is sponsored by the UVA Pharmacy, UVA Pain Management Center and the UVA Police Department.

Event Details

  • When: 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, April 24
  • Where: The patient drop-off lane outside the UVA Health Education Resource Center, 1240 Lee St. (across from the main entrance to UVA Medical Center) 

