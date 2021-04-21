UVA Hosting Prescription Drug Take-Back Day April 24

To help combat the opioid crisis and provide safe disposal of leftover prescription medications, the University of Virginia is hosting a free prescription drug take-back event from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. April 24.

Unused medications may be dropped off with no questions asked. To prevent the spread of COVID-19, this will be a drive-through, touch-free event. Community members dropping off medications are asked to wear a mask.

The prescription drug take-back event is sponsored by the UVA Pharmacy, UVA Pain Management Center and the UVA Police Department.

Event Details