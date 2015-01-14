UVA honored among ‘100 hospitals with great women's health programs’

Becker’s Hospital Review has named UVA Medical Center to its 2014 list of " 100 hospitals with great women's health programs. " Jef Ferguson, MD, MBA, chair of the Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology

Hospitals named to the list “offer outstanding health services geared toward women, such as gynecology, obstetrics, women-focused heart care and women-focused cancer care, among other women's health needs,” according to the national healthcare publication.

According to Becker’s, it named hospitals to the list "based on clinical accolades and recognition for women's health excellence from various healthcare groups and agencies."

"This honor from Becker’s Hospital Review highlights the high-quality care provided by our Women’s Services and Children’s Hospital teams across UVA Medical Center," said

In naming UVA to the 2014 list,

programs cited by Becker’s Hospital Review included: The Midlife Health Center

, recognized by the magazine as being among the few centers in the country that specializes in caring for women ages 40 and older. The Teen and Young Adult Health Center for patients ages 12-26. The availability of "advanced minimally invasive procedures for gynecologic conditions, including focused ultrasounds, office hysteroscopy, advanced laparoscopy and robotic surgery." UVA Children’s Hospital

"We’re pleased to see our hard-working team recognized for providing both primary care and comprehensive specialty care for patients across Virginia," said Karin League, MSN, RN, NEA-BC, associate chief for

The 100 hospitals honored by Becker’s are listed in alphabetical order and are not ranked. Hospitals cannot pay to be included on the list.