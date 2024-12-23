UVA Health’s Dr. Neeral Shah Earns Virginia Outstanding Faculty Award

UVA Health’s Neeral Shah, MD, is one of 12 recipients of the State Council of Higher Education for Virginia’s 2025 Outstanding Faculty Awards for faculty “who exemplify the highest standards of teaching, scholarship and service.”

Shah’s passion for learning and teaching came from his parents, who immigrated to the United States from India with just two suitcases and $8.

“Their philosophy was, ‘Knowledge is something that nobody can ever take from you,’ a belief they deeply instilled in me,” he said.

During his 15 years at the University of Virginia, where he serves as a professor of medicine in the gastrointestinal/hepatology division, Shah has used his knowledge and skills to care for patients, research ways to improve care and educate thousands of future physicians and healthcare providers.

As a gastroenterologist and digestive health specialist, Shah has performed thousands of colonoscopies and now specializes in liver disease, caring for patients with chronic liver disease and those in need of a liver transplant.

As a researcher, Shah helped develop a better way to care for patients with liver disease who experience bleeding problems. The innovative work by Shah and collaboration with biomedical engineers led to a National Institutes of Health grant and the eventual creation of the Quantra Hemosonics machine, widely adopted by anesthesiologists to best use blood products during patient care.

As an educator, Shah played a key role in creating the UVA School of Medicine’s NxGen pre-clerkship medical education curriculum, which prepares students to be lifelong learners who provide patient-centered, evidence-based medical care. He has won every major teaching award at UVA while also developing a series of medical education infographics now used in 98% of American medical schools and 70 countries around the world.

UVA School of Medicine graduate Katie Webb, MD, described Shah in a letter of recommendation as a teacher who was committed not only to providing excellent medical education but to connecting with his students and his patients.

“In a room of over 100 people, he took the time to make each of us feel valued. He asked us our names, inquired about our weekend activities, and got to know not only our academic interests but our interests outside of school as well,” Webb wrote. “During the final week of the [gastrointestinal coursework], we had the opportunity to see Dr. Shah interview one of his patients. … The patient praised Dr. Shah for the time he devoted to their care, explaining the disease process in terms they could understand, exploring treatment options in the broader context of the patient’s lifestyle and wishes and being compassionate yet straightforward in discussing outcome and prognosis. That patient interaction highlighted to me that Dr. Shah is not only an educator that would do anything for his students, he is also a clinician who would do anything for his patients.”