UVA Health Updates Masking, Visitation Policies

Following updated guidance from UVA Health’s Infection Prevention and Control team, new policies on masking and visitation will go into effect this month at UVA Medical Center and other facilities in the Charlottesville area as well as UVA Health locations in Culpeper and Northern Virginia.

Because UVA Medical Center cares for many patients with compromised immune systems who are at higher risk for COVID-19 or other serious illnesses, there will be some differences in masking policies at University Hospital in Charlottesville compared with other UVA Health locations.

These policies are subject to change based on seasonal circumstances, as well as the prevalence of COVID-19 and other respiratory illnesses in the communities served. Patients may request their care teams wear masks during treatment and clinic visits where masking is optional. Individuals with symptoms of COVID-19 or other respiratory illnesses will be required to mask at all times, regardless of location.

UVA Medical Center, University Hospital and Area Clinical Facilities

Effective 7 a.m. April 18, the following policies will go into effect:

Masking

Visitation

University Hospital at UVA Medical Center will return to the visitation policy in place before the COVID-19 pandemic.

Inpatients: UVA Health will not restrict, limit, or otherwise deny visitation privileges unless the visitation is medically or therapeutically disruptive or infringes upon the patient’s rights and/or safety, or the rights and/or safety of others. Only one person may stay overnight and must be 18 years or older; pediatric patients may have two overnight visitors. Additional information is available on UVAHealth.com. Visitation may be limited for other reasons, such as infection control concerns or privacy issues.

UVA Health will not restrict, limit, or otherwise deny visitation privileges unless the visitation is medically or therapeutically disruptive or infringes upon the patient’s rights and/or safety, or the rights and/or safety of others. Only one person may stay overnight and must be 18 years or older; pediatric patients may have two overnight visitors. Additional information is available on UVAHealth.com. Visitation may be limited for other reasons, such as infection control concerns or privacy issues. Visitation to COVID-19 positive patients: Two visitors are allowed at the bedside at a time from 8 a.m.-9 p.m. One designated visitor is permitted by the bedside overnight for pediatric patients and for adult patients with disabilities or other special needs who require a family caregiver at the bedside. The number of visits by the designated visitor should be kept to the minimum needed to help care for the patient.

Culpeper and Northern Virginia

Effective 7 a.m. April 10, the following policies will go into effect:

Masking

Visitation

UVA Health hospitals in Culpeper and Northern Virginia also will return to the visitation policies in place before the COVID-19 pandemic.