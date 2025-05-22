UVA Health University Medical Center Named to Newsweek’s ‘America’s Best Maternity Hospitals’ List

Newsweek has honored UVA Health University Medical Center on its list of America’s Best Maternity Hospitals for its high-quality care of mothers and newborns.

This is the sixth consecutive year that Newsweek has recognized the hospital as one of the nation’s best places to receive pregnancy care, deliver a baby and provide care and support for families once a baby is born. In 2024, 2,415 babies were delivered at UVA Health University Medical Center.

“This incredible honor is well deserved for an amazing team of care providers,” said Wendy Horton, PharmD, MBA, the chief executive officer of UVA Health University Medical Center. “Our patients and their families benefit every day from our team’s dedication to serving families with both compassion and excellent care.”

UVA Health University Medical Center was among just 182 hospitals nationally that earned the publication’s highest rating – five ribbons – for maternity care.

“I want to thank and congratulate all of our colleagues across the medical center who help us deliver the best care to the families who put their trust in us,” said Paola Gehrig, MD, chair of UVA Health’s Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology. “Their hard work makes a difference in the lives of so many families.”

Newsweek’s ratings are based on three factors:

hospital quality metrics related to maternity care, including health outcomes for newborns, patient satisfaction and infection prevention;

results from patient surveys, such as how patients rated hospital staff for communication and responsiveness; and

a national survey of hospital managers and medical professionals that asked them to recommend leading maternity hospitals.

“This annual ranking recognizes the top maternity hospitals in the U.S., spotlighting institutions that excel in providing exceptional care throughout the pregnancy, delivery and postpartum period,” wrote Alexis Kayser, Newsweek’s healthcare editor, in her introduction to the list.

One example of UVA Health’s ongoing commitment to mothers and babies is the expansion of UVA Health University Medical Center’s neonatal intensive care unit. Scheduled to be completed in 2028, the project will add 40 beds, bringing the total number to 100.

“Since arriving at UVA Health, I have been so impressed by the collaboration of team members across the medical center to provide the highest-quality care possible for our mothers and babies,” said Cindy Bo, MBA, FACHE, chief of UVA Health Children’s. “Expanding the NICU will provide our team with even more resources to serve families from across Virginia and beyond.”