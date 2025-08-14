UVA Health University Medical Center Earns National, State Breastfeeding Awards

UVA Health University Medical Center has earned national and state awards for supporting breastfeeding parents.

The medical center, which is home to UVA Health Children’s, has been redesignated as a Baby-Friendly Hospital by Baby-Friendly USA. The medical center also received the Diamond designation – the highest-possible award – from the Virginia Department of Health’s Virginia Maternity Center Breastfeeding-Friendly Designation Program.

The awards recognize hospitals that have implemented all of UNICEF’s and the World Health Organization’s Ten Steps to Successful Breastfeeding. These steps include:

facilitating immediate and uninterrupted skin-to-skin contact and supporting initiation of breastfeeding as soon as possible after birth;

supporting initiation and continuation of breastfeeding and managing common difficulties; and

ensuring parents and their infants have timely access to ongoing support and care.

“I am thrilled that our team’s commitment to assist new parents and their babies has been recognized by the Virginia Department of Health and Baby-Friendly USA,” said Madhu Misra, MD, MPH, physician-in-chief for UVA Health Children's and chair of UVA's Department of Pediatrics. “Our dedicated team is here to support new families so that they can enjoy the health benefits of breastfeeding.”

UVA Health Children’s Breastfeeding Medicine program, led by Ann Kellams, MD, supports new mothers while they’re in the hospital and after they bring their baby home with a team that includes lactation consultants, pediatricians and nutritionists. A lactation consultant is available to visit with each new mother after birth as well as provide support for breastfeeding challenges.

A breastfeeding and lactation medicine outpatient clinic is open weekdays at the Battle Building to assist with breastfeeding issues, such as concerns about low milk production, pain with breastfeeding, ensuring babies are growing and progressing normally, helping with plans to return to work, introduction of solid foods and weaning.

“Our comprehensive breastfeeding medicine team provides incredible support for mothers and babies,” said Karin Skeen, PhD, RN, NEA-BC, associate chief nursing officer for UVA Health Children’s. “These are well-earned honors from Baby-Friendly USA and VDH.”