UVA Health, The Haven Partner to Improve Opioid-Use Disorder Care

UVA Health and The Haven – a multi-resource day shelter and housing resource center in Charlottesville – are partnering to provide opioid-use disorder care for unhoused members of the community.

Backed by a grant from the state Opioid Abatement Authority, the SmART (street medicine, access, reduction and treatment) program has launched at The Haven. A UVA Health physician, nurse and social worker will come to The Haven once a week, building on the services offered through an existing UVA Health clinic at The Haven. The SmART program team will also visit other locations, including additional shelters, to connect unhoused people with treatment options.

“We aim to deliver integrated and compassionate care to individuals experiencing opioid-use disorder who are otherwise unhoused and unable to seek care,” said Nassima Ait-Daoud Tiouririne, MD, a UVA Health psychiatrist and specialist in addiction medicine who is leading the program.

SmART Program Services

The program will offer comprehensive care options, including:

Medications for opioid-use disorder: The care team will provide access to evidence-based medications such as buprenorphine or naltrexone. Medical professionals will conduct initial assessments and provide ongoing monitoring, adjusting dosages as needed.

Counseling and mental-health support: The program will incorporate mental-health professionals and addiction counselors to offer therapy sessions as needed. These sessions will address underlying mental-health conditions and trauma as well as provide strategies for relapse prevention and coping skills.

Case management and social services: Program participants will receive help with accessing vital social services, including housing assistance, employment support and legal aid. Case managers will work closely with clients to create personalized care plans and coordinate care with other service providers.

Follow-up care: SmART team members will coordinate follow-up appointments for all patients in the program as well as conduct regular follow-up visits to monitor progress, provide ongoing support and adjust treatment plans as necessary. The goal: reduce the risk of relapse and promote long-term recovery.

Harm reduction: Participants will receive harm-reduction supplies such as naloxone kits to reverse opioid overdoses and safe disposal containers for used needles. They will also receive education on overdose prevention.

“The Haven is excited for the opportunity to host UVA's community-based opioid-use disorder clinic,” said Ocean Aiello, The Haven’s community engagement manager. “Harm reduction is one of our fundamental values, and we are grateful that Charlottesville residents experiencing housing instability and deep poverty will have easier access to the most strongly evidenced-based treatment of opioid addiction as a result of this partnership.”