UVA Health System to purchase Hematology Oncology Patient Enterprises (HOPE)

The Board of Visitors of the University of Virginia has authorized the UVA Health System to purchase Hematology Oncology Patient Enterprises, PC (HOPE), which provides cancer care at offices in Charlottesville, Culpeper, Farmville and Fishersville.

UVA plans to continue employing all HOPE physicians and staff, says Larry L. Fitzgerald, UVA Health System’s associate vice president for business development and finance. HOPE patients will not see any change in how their care is provided at the HOPE locations or at their community hospitals. HOPE physician Maya Ghaemmaghami says becoming part of an NCI-designated Cancer Center will help them provide additional options for cancer treatment to patients throughout Central Virginia.

“This partnership with UVA Cancer Center will help us provide our patients with better access to the latest treatments and clinical trials,” says Ghaemmaghami. “We remain committed to providing patients with convenient, quality cancer treatment at their community hospital with easier access to the technology, clinical trials and advanced capabilities of UVA when it’s needed.”

Fitzgerald says UVA is looking forward to partnering with HOPE’s established, experienced team. “UVA shares HOPE’s commitment to continue good relationships with the physicians and hospitals in our region. We believe that the integration of community-based care combined with the backing of an academic medical center will provide the greatest possible benefit to patients and the communities we serve.”

In addition to six physicians – all board-certified in internal medicine, hematology and oncology – HOPE employs more than 70 employees at their four locations.