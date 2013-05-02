UVA Health System to acquire Albemarle Arthritis Associates

University of Virginia Health System has signed a letter of intent to acquire Albemarle Arthritis Associates, which provides rheumatology care to patients in Central Virginia. UVA plans to officially acquire the practice May 28.

Beginning June 4 and with UVA’s support, the practice plans to enhance its services at a new, relocated facility at 650 Peter Jefferson Place, Suite 190, on Pantops in Charlottesville. These changes will include an additional rheumatologist and an expanded infusion center, where intravenous treatments will provide state-of-the-art therapy for arthritis, lupus and osteoporosis.

“We believe this partnership with UVA will help patients have improved access to rheumatology and a wider array of rheumatologic care,” said Keith Frick, MD, a partner at Albemarle Arthritis Associates. “Of course, we will continue to provide the personalized, patient-first care for our entire community, as we have for more than 20 years.”

Albemarle Arthritis Associates will be a strong addition to UVA Health System, said Ray Costabile, MD, Senior Associate Dean for Clinical Strategy. “UVA Health System, the Department of Medicine and the Division of Rheumatology look forward to partnering with Albemarle Arthritis Associates to make it easier for patients to receive high-quality care for arthritis and other conditions,” Costabile said. “We’re pleased to partner with community physicians to enhance care for patients across Virginia.”