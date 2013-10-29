UVA Health System pharmacy opens at UVA Bookstore

To make it easier for University of Virginia students, faculty and staff – and the Charlottesville community – to pick up prescriptions and meet licensed pharmacists, a new full-service pharmacy has opened at the UVA Bookstore in Central Grounds.

Through a partnership between UVA Health System and the bookstore, the full-service pharmacy is open six days a week in the rear of the bookstore’s first floor, located on top of the Central Grounds Parking Garage on Emmet Street.

“We’re always looking for ways to build partnerships with other departments to better serve the University community,” said Jon Kates, the bookstore’s executive director. “We’re excited to take advantage of our centralized location to help the Health System better serve its patients, especially our colleagues throughout the University.”

The pharmacy’s services include prescription drop off and pick up, doctor-prescribed vaccinations and consultations with licensed pharmacists.

“We know that convenient access to health care is important for our patients,” said Rafael Saenz, pharmacy administrator for UVA Health System. “We’re pleased to work with the bookstore to help our colleagues on Grounds better access our pharmacy services.”

The pharmacy is open weekdays from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. For information, contact the pharmacy at 434.243.5509 or [email protected] .