UVA Health Services Foundation has new name: UVA Physicians Group

Effective Aug. 1, the University of Virginia Health Services Foundation will change its name to the UVA Physicians Group.

The new name more accurately reflects the organization’s financial and administrative support role, including patient billing services, for more than 1,200 physicians and allied health professionals in the UVA Health System.

Patient bills previously sent by the UVA Health Services Foundation will now be sent by the UVA Physicians Group. Apart from the new name, patients will not see any changes in their billing statements.

The group’s mailing address and phone numbers will remain the same:

Mailing address: P.O. Box 9007, Charlottesville, VA 22906-9007 Phone numbers: 434.980.6110 or 800.868.6600

For more information about the UVA Physicians Group, visit uvaphysiciansgroup.com .