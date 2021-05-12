UVA Health Scheduling COVID Vaccine Appointments for Kids Ages 12-15

Following federal government authorization of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine for children ages 12-15, UVA Health is now scheduling appointments for eligible kids. The first appointments for this age group are available Friday, May 14, at the COVID-19 Vaccination Center at Seminole Square, located at 393 Hillsdale Drive. Appointments are required.

All children under 18 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian when receiving a COVID-19 vaccination. Ample free parking is available outside the center’s entrance; JAUNT and Charlottesville Area Transit also offer free transportation to and from vaccination appointments.

To schedule an appointment, please call 434.297.4829 between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday or visit https://myshot.healthsystem.virginia.edu/mychart/openscheduling?specialty=9&hidespecialtysection=1 to schedule an appointment online.