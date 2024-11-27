UVA Health Salutes Team Members With Donations to 5 Nonprofits

To honor and appreciate its more than 18,000 team members as the holiday season begins, UVA Health is donating $7,500 each to five Virginia nonprofits in Charlottesville, Culpeper and Northern Virginia, for a total donation of $37,500.
“With the skill, innovation, collaboration, and compassion our team members bring to their work each day, UVA Health is making great strides in our mission to transform health and inspire hope for all Virginians and beyond,” said K. Craig Kent, MD, chief executive officer for UVA Health and executive vice president for health affairs at the University of Virginia. “We are proud to recognize our team’s collective commitment to serving others by making donations to these charities that help Virginians across the communities we serve, and especially during the holiday season.”
The nonprofits receiving a donation are:
- Loaves & Fishes Food Pantry: Serves more than 7,000 people from Charlottesville, Albemarle and surrounding counties each month, including people from across Virginia who visit UVA Health for medical care.
- The Salvation Army Charlottesville Corps: Serves thousands of area residents annually through a host of initiatives, including an emergency shelter, soup kitchen, disaster response and its Christmas Angel Tree program.
- Culpeper Food Closet: A ministry of St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church in Culpeper, the food closet provides more than 3,500 meals weekly for residents of the town and county of Culpeper.
- Creating Foundations for Hope: This Manassas-based group helps residents across Northern Virginia find sustainable, affordable housing while also distributing food to families in need across the region.
- Fauquier FISH: Serves more than 5,000 people in Fauquier County each year by providing healthy food to residents in need as well as book bags of school supplies to county schoolchildren.