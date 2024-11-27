UVA Health Salutes Team Members With Donations to 5 Nonprofits

To honor and appreciate its more than 18,000 team members as the holiday season begins, UVA Health is donating $7,500 each to five Virginia nonprofits in Charlottesville, Culpeper and Northern Virginia, for a total donation of $37,500.

“With the skill, innovation, collaboration, and compassion our team members bring to their work each day, UVA Health is making great strides in our mission to transform health and inspire hope for all Virginians and beyond,” said K. Craig Kent, MD, chief executive officer for UVA Health and executive vice president for health affairs at the University of Virginia. “We are proud to recognize our team’s collective commitment to serving others by making donations to these charities that help Virginians across the communities we serve, and especially during the holiday season.”

The nonprofits receiving a donation are: