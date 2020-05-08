UVA Health Reopens for In-Person Care

UVA Health is ramping up access to both inpatient and outpatient care with robust safety measures in place to protect the health of patients and team members.

“There are patients throughout our region who, due to restrictions related to this crisis, have not been able to access the care they need,” said K. Craig Kent, MD, UVA’s executive vice president for health affairs. “We know that delaying or deferring care can lead to serious health risks. We want our community to know we now stand ready to provide that care.”

Opening a Wide Array of Services

Patients who had surgeries, procedures or outpatient clinic visits postponed over the past several weeks are being prioritized for rescheduling, said Art Saavedra, MD, PhD, chief for ambulatory strategy at UVA Health. “Our care teams are working diligently to reschedule patients so they may be cared for safely and as soon as possible,” he said.

UVA Health primary care, pediatric care and specialty clinics are welcoming new and existing patients for an array of services ranging from annual checkups and well-child visits to patients with immediate or specialized health needs. These include urgent care, primary care, prenatal visits as well as the complete range of specialty care including heart health, diabetes, cancer care, orthopedics, dermatology, urology, gynecology and many others.

A Leader in Safety

UVA Health is leading the region in preparation, research, testing and safe treatment of coronavirus. Patients experiencing symptoms or with a diagnosis of COVID are seen in designated clinics and a separate, dedicated hospital tower – with separate entrances and staffing. This allows all patients to receive the best care in the safest possible setting. Patients interested in making an appointment should call their care provider or call 434.924.0000. UVA Health also continues to offer virtual clinic visits via online video and phone calls. Patients can call their clinic to discuss scheduling a virtual visit.