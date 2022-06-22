UVA Health Providing COVID Vaccines June 25 for Children Ages 6 Months-4 Years Old

UVA Health is now scheduling appointments for the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for all children ages 6 months through 4 years old at its Pediatric Community Vaccination Center on Saturday, June 25.

Vaccine doses for this event will be available by appointment only at the vaccination center inside the Battle Building at UVA Children’s, located at 1204 West Main St. in Charlottesville. Free parking (with validation from the vaccination center) is available in the 11th Street Garage, which is connected to the Battle Building.

Scheduling Appointments

Appointments are required and may be made by calling 434.297.4829. Patients with a UVA MyChart account may also register through UVA’s MyChart website.

Parents will need to confirm their child’s age when making appointments. A parent or guardian should be present at all vaccination appointments for anyone younger than 18.