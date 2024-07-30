UVA Health Prince William Medical Center Receives Donation of Patient Care Kits from Stohlman Subaru of Sterling

UVA Health Prince William Medical Center received a generous donation from Stohlman Subaru of Sterling. Stohlman Subaru partnered with The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society ®, (LLS) as part of the national Subaru Loves to Care® initiative supporting patients and families impacted by blood cancer. This is the ninth year Stohlman has donated comfort items and messages of hope to patients undergoing cancer treatment.

Every three minutes, a new patient in the U.S. is diagnosed with leukemia, lymphoma, or myeloma. The treatment and rehabilitation process can often be long and arduous, leaving patients feeling cold, confined and in a weakened state. The donation of comfort items, warm blankets, and messages of encouragement is just one-way Stohlman Subaru is committed to supporting the health and well-being of the community.

"We are deeply grateful for Stohlman Subaru's ongoing commitment to our patients," said Erik Shannon, chief executive officer, UVA Health’s community medical centers and clinics in northern Virginia and Culpeper. "They generously doubled their donation this year of blankets and care kits, coupled with heartfelt messages from their customers and team members. They continue to have a profound impact on the well-being of our community. Their partnership with LLS exemplifies their dedication to making a meaningful difference in the lives of those affected by blood cancers."

Stohlman Subaru of Sterling is a cornerstone in the community, as a family-owned business with over 80 years of service. Stohlman continues to prioritize philanthropy and community engagements throughout the year. Their collaboration with LLS and participation in the Subaru Loves to Care® initiative is just one part of their broader mission to support local families and individuals facing health challenges.

"Stohlman Subaru in partnership with LLS is honored to support UVA Health Prince William Medical Center through Subaru Loves to Care®," said Adam Portzel, marketing director, Stohlman Subaru. "As a long-standing member of the community, our family-owned dealership has also been impacted by cancer. Here at Stohlman, we lead with our hearts and treat neighbors like our own family. It is our privilege to contribute to the well-being of our neighbors and friends during their time of need. This year we doubled our order for UVA Health for 130 blankets and 30 patient care kits. The care kits feature coloring activities, a reusable water bottle, a sleep mask, games, and more."

Stohlman Subaru of Sterling joins over 600 Subaru retailers nationwide in partnership with LLS, collectively demonstrating the power of community support in the fight against blood cancers. At the end of 2024 Subaru will have supported nearly 350,000 cancer patients nationwide, as the largest LLS automotive donor. For more information about Subaru Loves to Care® and how to get involved, visit Subaru Loves to Care®.

In photograph, left to right

Felicia Blow, PhD, executive director of the UVA Community Health Foundation; Ross Snare, associate chief external affairs officer, UVA Health; Adam Portzel, marketing director, Stohlman Subaru; Zan Zaidi, MD, chief medical officer of UVA Health facilities in northern Virginia and Culpeper; Will James, manager, Stohlman Subaru; Eyad Abdel-Latif, senior director of nursing, UVA Health Prince William Medical Center; Jessica Harasek, MSN, RN, RN-BC, acute care nurse manager of inpatient oncology and outpatient infusion, UVA Health Prince William Medical Center; Shelby Pittard, Light the Night campaign manager, The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society; Michael Barkema, assistant vice president of operations, UVA Health Prince William Medical Center; Rozlyn Giddens, manager of community engagement, UVA Health in northern Virginia; Chelsea Kaye, RN assistant nurse manager of UVA Health Prince William Medical Center