UVA Health Prince William Medical Center Opens Renovated Cardiac Catheterization and Electrophysiology Lab

UVA Health today announced the completion of a long-awaited, two-year renovation to one of two cardiac catheterization labs at UVA Health Prince William Medical Center. The lab will now be a state-of-the-art cardiac catheterization and electrophysiology (EP) lab. This transformation includes updating and replacing essential equipment, as well as introducing new technology that will enable the new cardiac catheterization and EP lab to offer the highest level of heart attack care and handle more complex cases.

Prince William Medical Center has been nationally recognized as a “Best Hospital” for heart attack care by U.S. News & World Report. It has also been awarded the American Heart Association's Stroke Gold Plus Award for cardiac and stroke care.

“UVA Health remains steadfast in its commitment to offering high-quality, comprehensive care to the greater Prince William community,” said Donna Staton, chief operating officer of UVA Health’s medical centers in Manassas, Haymarket and Culpeper. “We are thrilled to bring this state-of-the-art technology to patients right here at home, reducing the need to travel anywhere else in the region for this level of complex care.”

This new EP technology is the first of its kind in any cath lab across UVA Health, demonstrating the organization’s dedication to investing in cutting-edge care for patients close to home. UVA Health University Medical Center electrophysiology staff have been a support resource as the Prince William cath lab team works to grow its EP program using the latest standards of technology.

"I am so proud of our team members’ dedication to UVA Health’s mission of transforming health and inspiring hope for all Virginians and beyond, bringing all of this UVA Health expertise together,” says Andrea Klosinski, director of emergency services, cath lab, and cardiopulmonary lab at Prince William Medical Center. “The opportunity to offer expanded services in a more efficient, comfortable, best-in-class environment right here in Prince William County has inspired us—to learn, to grow, and to keep hope alive. We know that positive energy will encourage patients to have hope as well."

This newly renovated cath lab was Prince William’s first cath lab, installed originally in 2011. In 2020, a second cath lab was installed to meet the growing demand for heart and vascular services. The second lab allowed for increased volumes for emergency and elective procedures, and became the only operational cath lab at Prince William Medical Center as the original lab underwent the multi-year upfit. Both labs are now operational as UVA Health began seeing patients in the renovated lab April 25.