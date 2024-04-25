UVA Health Prince William Medical Center Donates $10,000 to Mother of Mercy Free Medical Clinic

UVA Health today announced a donation of $10,000 to the Mother of Mercy Free Medical Clinic in Manassas and Woodbridge. The donation is being given in honor of National Doctors' Day, which took place on March 30, to recognize the exceptional service of physicians to the community. "Our team of dedicated doctors consistently demonstrates a deep commitment to serving patients in Prince William and the surrounding area," stated Erik Shannon, Chief Operating Officer of Community Health. "This donation is our gift to thank the doctors for their hard work in providing quality care to our patients and our continued partnership with Mother of Mercy Free Medical Clinic."

The Catholic Charities Mother of Mercy Free Medical Clinic, located in Manassas and Woodbridge, serves the uninsured and underinsured. Their mission is to provide quality healthcare to the community of Prince William County. The clinic offers a range of services including annual physicals, disease management, sick visits, prenatal care, health and wellness classes, eye exams, and more. All the doctors and nurses working in the clinic donate their time to provide free medical care. The clinic also provides a portal to other integrated services like counseling, emergency food assistance, and workforce development.

"We are appreciative of UVA Health and their ongoing support of our clinic and the patients we serve. The continued generosity of their doctors allows us to provide quality healthcare to the most vulnerable of our neighbors," remarked Alexandra Luevano, clinic director of the Mother of Mercy Free Medical Clinic. "This donation reflects their continued commitment to our mission and the strong partnership we have formed in supporting the health of the Prince William community."

UVA Health has donated a total of $50,000 in honor of National Doctor’s Day this year to various partners across its service area from Charlottesville to Northern Virginia and Culpeper.