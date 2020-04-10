Visitors Not Permitted at UVA Outpatient Areas, Emergency Department Beginning April 13

Beginning Monday, April 13, visitors will not be permitted at UVA Health outpatient clinics, outpatient procedural areas and the Emergency Department. These changes are being made to protect the health of our patients and team members during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Clinic, outpatient area and Emergency Department managers can make some exceptions for specific patients if the visitor has no symptoms. All visitors must be screened before entering the hospital. Exceptions include:

Pediatric patients: One designated visitor is permitted.

Patients at the end of life in the Emergency Department: Two designated visitors are permitted 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Mothers in labor in the Emergency Department: One designated visitor at a time is permitted 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Members of a patient’s care team may approve other exceptions to the visitation rules.

Designated visitors are asked to limit their movement within the outpatient area or Emergency Department. If visitors need to travel to other areas of the facility – such as the restroom or cafeteria – they are asked to go and then return immediately to the room or designated outpatient area.

All previously announced restrictions on visitors to UVA Health inpatient units remain in effect.

Temperature Checks for Patients and Visitors

Beginning Monday, April 13, all patients and visitors will have their temperatures checked when entering facilities at the main UVA Medical Center grounds – including the inpatient hospital and Emergency Department – in addition to symptom screening questions now being asked. If a patient or visitor has a temperature of more than 100 degrees, patients will be provided a mask and visitors will not be permitted.

Temperature checks for patients and visitors will also begin in the coming days at all other UVA Health facilities.

Questions?

Anyone with questions can call 434.924.0000. Anyone who believes they may have COVID-19 or been exposed to it should call before traveling to the hospital.

For more information on visitation at UVA Health, please visit uvahealth.com/services/covid19-visiting-restrictions.