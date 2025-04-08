UVA Health Opens Outpatient Transplant Clinic in Wytheville

To ensure convenience for patients in Southwest Virginia undergoing transplant care, UVA Health has opened a new transplant clinic in Wytheville in partnership with Wythe County Community Hospital. The clinic joins UVA Health’s Southwest Virginia transplant clinics in Roanoke, Martinsville and Lynchburg.

Patients seeking transplant care for kidney, liver or lung transplant can be seen monthly at the new clinic adjacent to Wythe County Community Hospital. The clinic is located at 590 West Ridge Road, Suite F. The first patients were seen March 27.

“As we celebrate Donate Life Month in April, UVA Health is reaffirming our commitment to providing outstanding transplant care to all Virginians,” said Shawn Pelletier, MD, director of the Transplant Service Line. “UVA Health will continue improving transplant care for patients across Southwest Virginia.”

Patients receive coordinated care from UVA Health’s transplant coordinators and have the opportunity to meet with physicians who specialize in kidney, liver or lung transplants. Patients can complete necessary consultations and diagnostic testing close to home before receiving their transplant at UVA Health’s Charles O. Strickler Transplant Center in Charlottesville. Following their transplant, patients will receive coordinated care with their transplant team as well as local community providers.

“We are thrilled to welcome UVA Health and its new transplant clinic to Wytheville,” said Wythe County Community Hospital Chief Executive Officer Vicki Parks. “This service line expansion brings lifesaving transplant care closer to home, ensuring that patients in our community can receive the critical testing and consultations they need without the burden of long-distance travel. With this new clinic in Wytheville, kidney, liver, and lung transplant care is more accessible than ever.”

To make an appointment, call 434.566.8758.

About Wythe County Community Hospital

Wythe County Community Hospital, part of Lifepoint Health, is a leading hospital company dedicated to providing quality healthcare services close to home. A 100-bed, acute care community hospital, Wythe County Community Hospital offers a wide range of services including 24-hour Emergency Care, Surgical Services, Extended Care Services, Intensive Care, Women's Services, Radiology, Gastroenterology, Sleep Lab, Inpatient and Outpatient Rehabilitation Services, Hospice, Home Health, Cardiology, Respiratory, Cancer Services, Wound Care & Hyperbaric Medicine, Community, and WorkPoint Wellness Occupational Medicine. WCCH is fully accredited by TJC, and we are an accredited Chest Pain Center, certified by the Society of Cardiovascular Patient Care. For more information about Wythe County Community Hospital, please call 276.228.0200 or visit www.WCCHcares.com. For more information about Lifepoint Health, visit www.Lifepointhealth.net.