UVA Health Opens Outpatient Laser Eye Surgery Clinic

UVA Health is opening an outpatient eye surgery clinic offering laser vision-correction procedures, including the well-known LASIK surgery.

UVA Health LASIK Northridge is now open at Suite 130 inside Northridge Medical Park, located at 2955 Ivy Road in Charlottesville off U.S. 250 and just minutes from U.S. 29. Along with LASIK, the clinic offers photorefractive keratectomy (PRK) surgeries; both procedures use lasers to gently reshape the cornea to treat nearsightedness, farsightedness and astigmatisms.

The main difference between the procedures is that the surgeon makes a small cut in the cornea during the LASIK procedure to pull back tissue, which is moved back to its original position at the end of the procedure.

Before having surgery, patients begin with a screening appointment to ensure they are a good candidate for one of the procedures. Surgeries take less than an hour, and patients go home the same day. Patients are typically back at work within a few days of LASIK surgery, while the recovery time for a PRK surgery is one week.

The clinic is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. For more information or to make an appointment, call 434.982.2010.