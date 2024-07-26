UVA Health Medical Centers in Prince William County Receive Three American Heart Association Get With The Guidelines(R) Awards

UVA Health medical centers in Prince William County have received three American Heart Association Get With The Guidelines® achievement awards for demonstrating continued commitment to following the up-to-date, research-based guidelines for the treatment of heart disease and stroke, which contribute to more lives saved, shorter recovery times, and fewer readmissions to the hospital.

This year, UVA Health Prince William and Haymarket Medical Centers received the following American Heart Association Get With The Guidelines achievement awards:

UVA Health Prince William Medical Center: Get With The Guidelines®-Coronary Artery Disease STEMI Receiving Bronze Plus

Get With The Guidelines®-Coronary Artery Disease STEMI Receiving Bronze Plus UVA Health Prince William Medical Center: Get With The Guidelines®-Stroke Gold Plus Target: Stroke Elite Honor Roll

Get With The Guidelines®-Stroke Gold Plus Target: Stroke Elite Honor Roll UVA Health Haymarket Medical Center: Get With The Guidelines®-Stroke Silver

Every 40 seconds, someone in the U.S. has a stroke or heart attack, and heart disease and stroke are the No. 1 and No. 5 causes of death in the United States, respectively. Studies show patients can recover better when providers consistently follow treatment guidelines.

Get With The Guidelines puts the expertise of the American Heart Association and American Stroke Association to work for hospitals nationwide, helping ensure patient care is aligned with the latest evidence and research-based guidelines. As a participant in Get With The Guidelines programs, UVA Health Prince William and Haymarket Medical Centers qualified for the awards by demonstrating how their organization is committed to improving quality care.



“UVA Health Prince William and Haymarket Medical Centers are committed to improving care by adhering to the latest treatment guidelines and streamlining processes to ensure timely and proper care for heart attacks and strokes,” said Shelby Magyar, stroke coordinator, UVA Health. “Our team has committed to streamlining the process from our door-to-thrombolytic time to less than 60 minutes for 85% of patients receiving medication.”



Michelle Strider, chief nursing officer, UVA Health community medical centers and clinics in northern Virginia and Culpeper, expressed pride in the team's achievements. "Our dedicated healthcare professionals embody a culture of excellence, driven by their commitment to implementing best practices in cardiovascular care,” said Strider. “This recognition underscores our mission to provide superior healthcare that enables our community to lead longer, healthier lives and by receiving excellent care close to home."



“These awards show UVA Health's commitment to caring for those in their community who need cardiovascular care,” said Donald Lloyd-Jones, chair of the American Heart Association Quality Oversight Committee and chair of the Department of Preventive Medicine at Northwestern Medicine. “By following the American Heart Association’s quality improvement protocols, UVA Health can help realize our shared vision of improved patient outcomes, fewer readmissions and lower mortality rates – a win for health care systems, families and communities.”

