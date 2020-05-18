UVA Health Opens Hotline for Patients Without a Regular Doctor

To make it easier for Charlottesville-area patients without a primary care doctor to get questions answered and receive care, UVA Health is launching a hotline staffed by its medical students and doctors.

To reach a UVA doctor, local residents can call 434.982.6843 and choose option 3 between 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday through Friday. The medical students and doctors answering the phone will be ready to assist with any medical questions or needs, including help with scheduling an in-person or virtual clinic visit if needed. The initial phone consultation will be provided free of charge.

“A key to protecting the health of our community is ensuring residents can get timely access to care,” said Sunshine Mathon, executive director of the Piedmont Housing Alliance, which worked with UVA Health to establish the hotline. “This will be a valuable resource for community members who haven’t regularly seen a doctor.”

“Establishing a relationship with a primary care provider is very important to maintaining good health,” said Amy Salerno, MD, director of community health and well-being for UVA Health. “We are pleased to work with the Piedmont Housing Alliance to expand access to our physicians.”