UVA Health Honors Team Members With Donations to 4 Nonprofits

To salute the dedication and service of its more than 18,000 team members as the holidays get under way, UVA Health is donating a total of $37,500 to four nonprofits in Charlottesville, Culpeper and Northern Virginia.
“I am so thankful for the commitment of all of our team members to providing the highest-quality patient care, researching medical breakthroughs, educating the next generation of healthcare professionals and serving our communities,” said Mitchell Rosner, MD, chief executive officer for UVA Health and executive vice president for health affairs at the University of Virginia. “To show our appreciation for our team’s dedication to taking care of others, we wanted to make these donations to charitable groups that help our neighbors across Virginia.”
The nonprofits receiving a donation:
- All Blessings Flow: UVA Health is donating $15,000 to the group, which provides free medical equipment and supplies to residents of Charlottesville and Central Virginia with disabilities and serious health conditions.
- Culpeper Food Closet: UVA Health is donating $7,500 to the outreach ministry of St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church in Culpeper, where more than 80 volunteers provide food and personal-care items to residents of the town and county of Culpeper.
- Fauquier FISH: UVA Health is donating $7,500 to FISH, which serves more than 660 families in Fauquier County each year by providing healthy food to residents in need, book bags of school supplies to county schoolchildren and food for students when school is not in session.
- Action in Community Through Service (ACTS): UVA Health is donating $7,500 to ACTS, which serves the greater Prince William area through a Hunger Prevention Center, utility assistance and permanent housing, as well as programs addressing domestic violence and sexual abuse.