UVA Health Honors Team Members With Donations to 4 Nonprofits

To salute the dedication and service of its more than 18,000 team members as the holidays get under way, UVA Health is donating a total of $37,500 to four nonprofits in Charlottesville, Culpeper and Northern Virginia.

“I am so thankful for the commitment of all of our team members to providing the highest-quality patient care, researching medical breakthroughs, educating the next generation of healthcare professionals and serving our communities,” said Mitchell Rosner, MD, chief executive officer for UVA Health and executive vice president for health affairs at the University of Virginia. “To show our appreciation for our team’s dedication to taking care of others, we wanted to make these donations to charitable groups that help our neighbors across Virginia.”

The nonprofits receiving a donation: