UVA Health to Expand Services for Fifeville With Oak Lawn Purchase

To better serve the Fifeville community and support operations at UVA Health, the University has purchased approximately five acres at the corner of 9th Street Southwest and Cherry Avenue that includes Oak Lawn, a historic home. UVA Health will partner with the Fifeville Neighborhood Association and other community groups to explore how to best use the historic home to support community needs.

Guided by assessments of community needs — including the MAPP2Health community health improvement plan and the President’s Council on UVA-Community Partnerships — UVA Health will work with the neighborhood association and other community groups to consider potential services at Oak Lawn. There are no current plans to tear down the historic house; it will be used to help provide services to the community. One potential option for the adjacent property that will require further study is childcare services for both Fifeville residents and UVA Health team members.

"With UVA Health University Medical Center situated in close proximity to the Fifeville community, our commitment to the Fifeville community and our role as responsible neighbors compels us to further our efforts," stated Wendy Horton, PharmD, MBA, chief executive officer of UVA Health University Medical Center.

The plan will build on recently added services to the Fifeville community, including a twice-a-month community health station at Abundant Life Ministries on Prospect Avenue where residents can receive free blood pressure and blood sugar checkups as well as pick up fresh produce at a pay-what-you-can farm stand provided by the Local Food Hub and funded by a community grant.

“We look forward to our continued partnership with UVA Health, and to coming together to envision how Oak Lawn can serve the Fifeville community,” said Carmelita Wood, president of the Fifeville Neighborhood Association.

With the purchase of the property now complete, UVA Health now will begin conversations with the wider community on what services might be provided at Oak Lawn. Those conversations are expected to take place over the next several months.

“We will work closely with the Fifeville Neighborhood Association, other community groups, and neighborhood residents to help inform the final plan for the Oak Lawn home and bring additional services that benefit Fifeville,” said Tracy Downs, MD, FACS, UVA Health’s chief diversity and community engagement officer.