UVA Health Earns National Pharmacy Award for Excellent Patient Care

UVA Health has earned the 2024 High-Value Pharmacy Award from Premier Inc., a leading healthcare improvement company, for providing exceptional leadership and delivering great value for pharmacy patients.

Premier’s High-Value Pharmacy Award recognizes superior performance and operations from across Premier’s membership of more than 4,350 hospitals and health systems and approximately 300,000 other providers and organizations.

UVA Health’s pharmacy services team of more than 500 members serves patients at 23 locations across Central and Northern Virginia, including all four of the health system’s hospitals. Services include:

The only retail pharmacy in a 50-mile radius of Charlottesville – located at the Education Resource Center across the street from UVA Health University Medical Center – that is open around the clock.

The November 2023 opening of UVA Health Pharmacy Stoney Creek in Nelson County, which brought a retail pharmacy to the Nellysford area for the first time since 2019 and saved residents lengthy drives to fill prescriptions.

A specialty and home delivery pharmacy that provides comprehensive care to more than 25,000 patients across Virginia and throughout the United States.

A commitment to high-quality care and safe prescribing, which includes reducing opioids given for outpatient pediatric procedures.

Upholding best practices in hospital and outpatient pharmacy services, such as programs to help patients afford their medications.

Training the next generation of pharmacy workers through 13 residency programs and an accredited pharmacy technician training program.

“Enhancing pharmacy operations is essential to an organization’s ability to serve its patients and community,” said Jessica Daley, chief pharmacy officer at Premier. “We celebrate UVA Health’s efforts as well as its commitment to share best practices with the broader Premier alliance.”

The 2024 High-Value Pharmacy Award was formally presented to UVA Health on July 25 at Premier’s annual Breakthroughs Conference & Exhibition in National Harbor, Md.

“An important part of the health system’s 10-year strategic plan is providing easy access to care,” said Danielle Griggs, PharmD, MBA, MS, UVA Health’s chief pharmacy officer. “Through initiatives like our 24/7 pharmacy in Charlottesville, our new pharmacy in Nelson County, the wide reach of our specialty and home delivery pharmacy, and our commitment to innovative, high-quality pharmacy services across the continuum of care, our team is helping achieve UVA Health’s vision of providing excellent care for patients across Virginia and beyond. I am thankful for every member of our team who helped us earn this award.”