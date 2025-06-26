UVA Health Culpeper Donates to Culpeper County Schools

UVA Health Culpeper Medical Center today announced the presentation of $8,333 to each of six elementary schools in Culpeper County to support oral healthcare initiatives for young students. The funding aims to promote healthy dental habits early in life, which can help prevent long-term dental issues and related health complications.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), more than half of children ages 6 to 8 have experienced cavities in at least one of their primary (baby) teeth. Cavities—also known as tooth decay—is the most common chronic disease of childhood in the United States. Left untreated, tooth decay can cause pain, infection, and difficulties with eating, speaking, playing, and learning. Fortunately, cavities are preventable. Daily brushing with fluoride toothpaste significantly reduces the risk.

“We are thrilled to support oral health education and care for children in our community,” said Donna Staton, chief operating officer of UVA Health’s medical centers in Culpeper and Northern Virginia. “Thanks to a generous donation made to the UVA Community Health Foundation, we were able to allocate funds specifically for dental hygiene supplies and instruction. Partnering with Culpeper County Public Schools has been a pleasure as we work together to build confidence and promote lifelong wellness in our students.”

Tony S. Brads, Ed.D., superintendent of Culpeper County Public Schools, emphasized the long-term impact of early oral care. “Dental health is foundational to a child’s overall well-being. It influences academic performance, confidence, and quality of life. This initiative empowers our students to take ownership of their health through simple but important daily habits like brushing and flossing. We appreciate UVA Health’s commitment to the community and it’s well being.”

The following Culpeper County elementary schools received funding:

A.G. Richardson Elementary School

Emerald Hill Elementary School

Farmington Elementary School

Pearl Sample Elementary School

Sycamore Park Elementary School

Yowell Elementary School

Felicia Blow, PhD executive director of the UVA Community Health Foundation, expressed her gratitude for the support. “It was truly gratifying to distribute these funds across six schools for the purchase of toothbrushes, toothpaste, and other oral care items,” said Blow. “This is a heartwarming example of how gifts given to the local foundation ultimately stay local as we invest those resources into UVA Health’s community hospitals, clinics and community partnerships to advance health.”